    332 AEW Munitions Test [Image 2 of 6]

    332 AEW Munitions Test

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force tactical air controllers with the 332d Aerial Expeditionary Wing and joint tactical controllers with the Army and Navy conduct munitions tests at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, August 19, 2022. In this exercise they designated targets and guided attacks from two F-15 Strike Eagles and an AC-130 gunship. Long exposure photos. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 04:44
    Photo ID: 7385408
    VIRIN: 220819-Z-DY904-1031
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332 AEW Munitions Test [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    night
    jtac
    tacp
    long exposure
    starry sky

