Diagnostic cables of a Next Generation Automatic Test System containers assigned to 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, connect to a line replaceable unit for diagnosis at Skwierzyna, Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 Photo ID: 7385401 Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL This work, 5 Soldiers From Iron Brigade Save US Army $26M Since April [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga