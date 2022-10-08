Next Generation Automatic Test System containers assigned to the 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, sit open while work is being performed on line replaceable units at Skwierzyna, Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

5 Soldiers From Iron Brigade Save US Army $26M Since April