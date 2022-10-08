Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5 Soldiers From Iron Brigade Save US Army $26M Since April [Image 1 of 3]

    5 Soldiers From Iron Brigade Save US Army $26M Since April

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Next Generation Automatic Test System containers assigned to the 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, sit open while work is being performed on line replaceable units at Skwierzyna, Poland, Aug. 10, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 04:14
    Photo ID: 7385400
    VIRIN: 220810-Z-KT633-4002
    Resolution: 5745x3830
    Size: 10.66 MB
    Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 Soldiers From Iron Brigade Save US Army $26M Since April [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5 Soldiers From Iron Brigade Save US Army $26M Since April
    5 Soldiers From Iron Brigade Save US Army $26M Since April
    5 Soldiers From Iron Brigade Save US Army $26M Since April

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    5 Soldiers From Iron Brigade Save US Army $26M Since April

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT