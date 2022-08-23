Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DoD Warrior Games

    2022 DoD Warrior Games

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 23, 2022) A Team Army athlete rows during the indoor rowing competition at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, Aug. 23, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 23:50
    Photo ID: 7385225
    VIRIN: 220823-M-WJ192-028
    Resolution: 3044x3281
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games, by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

