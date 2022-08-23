ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 23, 2022) A Team Army athlete rows during the indoor rowing competition at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, Aug. 23, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

