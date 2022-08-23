2022 Warrior Games

U.S. Army Spc. Darnell Boynton lifts weights during the powerlifting event at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 23, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army at the Walt Disney World Resort, this year’s Warrior Games sees service members and veterans from across the DoD competing in a variety of adaptive sports alongside armed forces athletes from Canada and Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. P.J. Siquig)

