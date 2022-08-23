Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Warrior Games [Image 11 of 15]

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. P.J. Siquig 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicole Crane, center, and Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson, right, give a group hug to retired Capt. Blair Marshall during the powerlifting event at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 23, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army at the Walt Disney World Resort, this year’s Warrior Games sees service members and veterans from across the DoD competing in a variety of adaptive sports alongside armed forces athletes from Canada and Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. P.J. Siquig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022
