Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Wheelchair Prelims [Image 3 of 4]

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Wheelchair Prelims

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Team Marine Corps Competes against team Canada, in wheelchair basketball during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 23, 2022. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 19:37
    Photo ID: 7384983
    VIRIN: 220824-M-FO238-3044
    Resolution: 5349x3377
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Wheelchair Prelims [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Wheelchair Prelims
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Wheelchair Prelims
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Wheelchair Prelims
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Wheelchair Prelims

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    WoundedWarriorRegiment

    TeamMarineCorps

    WarriorGames22

    WG22

    WarriorAthletes

    TAGS

    WoundedWarriorRegiment
    AdaptiveSports
    TeamMarineCorps
    WarriorGames22
    WG22
    WarriorAthletes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT