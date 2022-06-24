Sentry Eagle Open House 2022

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Bocchi, 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 Instructor Pilot and Inspector General, flies towards Mount Shasta during the Sentry Eagle Open House event June 24, 2022, near Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The Sentry Eagle Open House allowed Kingsley Field to give a behind-the-scenes look at our F-15 training mission as well as multiple aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, recruiting events, and various local vendors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (This image was created using digital glare reducing techniques)

