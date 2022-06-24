Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022 [Image 9 of 9]

    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Bocchi, 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 Instructor Pilot and Inspector General, flies towards Mount Shasta during the Sentry Eagle Open House event June 24, 2022, near Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The Sentry Eagle Open House allowed Kingsley Field to give a behind-the-scenes look at our F-15 training mission as well as multiple aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, recruiting events, and various local vendors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (This image was created using digital glare reducing techniques)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 18:57
    Photo ID: 7384956
    VIRIN: 220624-Z-CT752-1271
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 18.98 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Eagle Open House 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022
    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022
    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022
    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022
    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022
    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022
    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022
    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022
    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Open House
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Sentry Eagle
    Mt Shasta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT