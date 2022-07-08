A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing is greeted by leadership at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, August 6, 2022. The Airman was returning from a deployment to Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7384885
|VIRIN:
|220807-F-IU083-1045
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 432nd Wing welcomes members home [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
