432nd Wing welcomes members home

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing is greeted by leadership at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, August 6, 2022. The Airman was returning from a deployment to Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariel O'Shea)

