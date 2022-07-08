Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    432nd Wing welcomes members home [Image 3 of 3]

    432nd Wing welcomes members home

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing is greeted by leadership at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, August 6, 2022. The Airman was returning from a deployment to Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ariel O'Shea)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 18:24
    Photo ID: 7384885
    VIRIN: 220807-F-IU083-1045
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 432nd Wing welcomes members home [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    432nd Wing welcomes members home
    432nd Wing welcomes members home
    432nd Wing welcomes members home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    C-17
    Creech AFB
    deployment
    deployment return
    432nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT