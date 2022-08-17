Tenn. Air Guard lead patrol course ahead of the multinational exercise, Defender Falcon 22

Senior Airman Laurence Rodgers calls in air transportation from the Tennessee Army National during the final exercise of the two-week patrol course, Aug. 6-20 held in Lavinia, Tennessee.
