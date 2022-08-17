Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bushwhacker 22-04 [Image 7 of 7]

    Bushwhacker 22-04

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Nathaniel Sanchez Conary, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, gathers the tools needed to inspect a simulated ordnance at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17. This exercise was a part of Bushwhacker 22-04. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller)

    Civil Engineer
    bomb suit
    exercise
    EOD
    Explosive ordnance Disposal
    CE

