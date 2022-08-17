Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect

Senior Airman Nathaniel Sanchez Conary, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, gathers the tools needed to inspect a simulated ordnance at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17. This exercise was a part of Bushwhacker 22-04. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller)
