Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect [Image 2 of 7]

    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Nathaniel Sanchez Conary, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, gathers the tools needed to inspect a simulated ordnance at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 17. This exercise was a part of Bushwhacker 22-04. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 16:14
    Photo ID: 7384657
    VIRIN: 220816-F-XZ889-1003
    Resolution: 5676x3776
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect
    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect
    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect
    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect
    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect
    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect
    Bushwhacker 22-04

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bushwhacker 22-04; practice makes perfect

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    bomb suit
    exercise
    EOD
    Explosive ordnance Disposal
    CE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT