Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating 31 Years of Marriage [Image 5 of 5]

    Celebrating 31 Years of Marriage

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Photo by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Park Ranger Tim Bischoff and his wife, Beth enjoy their 31st Anniversary in Yellowstone National Park.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 16:15
    Photo ID: 7384647
    VIRIN: 220730-A-A1415-0001
    Resolution: 6722x3403
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 31 Years of Marriage [Image 5 of 5], by Janet Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Meeting
    Touring Old Faithful Lodge
    Estimating Old Faithful's Eruption Time
    Swearing In a Junior Ranger
    Celebrating 31 Years of Marriage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Park Ranger Yellowstone National Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT