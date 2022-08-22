Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Damage Electrical Demonstration

    Battle Damage Electrical Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Allan Lahti with McNally Industries LLC (left on ladder) is assisted by co-worker Nick Lundquist in setting up the company’s mechanized electronics cable removal and installation winch system on board the Self Defense Test Ship on Aug. 22 as part of an evaluation of the equipment during the Navy Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX. The winch system is attached to the side of the ship using a powerful magnet provided by Ted Brooks (center, back), sales manager with Parker, Colorado-based Maglogix, who partnered with them on this particular exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

