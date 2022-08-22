Battle Damage Electrical Demonstration

Allan Lahti with McNally Industries LLC (left on ladder) is assisted by co-worker Nick Lundquist in setting up the company’s mechanized electronics cable removal and installation winch system on board the Self Defense Test Ship on Aug. 22 as part of an evaluation of the equipment during the Navy Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX. The winch system is attached to the side of the ship using a powerful magnet provided by Ted Brooks (center, back), sales manager with Parker, Colorado-based Maglogix, who partnered with them on this particular exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

