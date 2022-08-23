Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Powerlifting [Image 8 of 8]

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Powerlifting

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Williams, veteran, competes in powerlifting during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 23, 2022. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)

