U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Peter Keating, veteran, competes in powerlifting during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 23, 2022. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 13:36
|Photo ID:
|7384354
|VIRIN:
|220823-M-FO238-1253
|Resolution:
|5205x4436
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Powerlifting [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
