Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 63 people, 1 dog to Cuba

    Coast Guard repatriates 63 people, 1 dog to Cuba

    BIG PINE KEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An interdicted migrant vessel approximately 17 miles south of Big Pine Key, Florida, Aug. 19, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Aug. 23, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 12:16
    Photo ID: 7384160
    VIRIN: 220819-G-D0107-1001
    Resolution: 528x289
    Size: 75.96 KB
    Location: BIG PINE KEY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 63 people, 1 dog to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interdiction
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Cuba
    District Seven
    OPSEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT