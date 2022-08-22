Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. HENRY VILLARAMA 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army athletes 1st Lt. Ryan Arthur, left, Capt. Luis Avila and son Miguel, center, Maj. Victoria Camire, right, and Pfc. Corine Hamilton, far right, take a photo after receiving medals for cycling events during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 22, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army, service members and veterans from across the DoD compete in adaptive sports alongside armed forces competitors from Canada and Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 11:57
    Photo ID: 7384124
    VIRIN: 220822-A-AR102-1688
    Resolution: 3737x2487
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Warrior Games, by SGT HENRY VILLARAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DHA
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ARCP

