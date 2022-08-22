2022 Warrior Games

U.S. Army athletes 1st Lt. Ryan Arthur, left, Capt. Luis Avila and son Miguel, center, Maj. Victoria Camire, right, and Pfc. Corine Hamilton, far right, take a photo after receiving medals for cycling events during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 22, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army, service members and veterans from across the DoD compete in adaptive sports alongside armed forces competitors from Canada and Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 Photo by SGT HENRY VILLARAMA