2022 DOD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Cycling Medal Ceremony

Team Marine Corps athletes take part in the medal ceremony for cycling during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 22, 2022. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

