    2022 DOD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Cycling Medal Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    2022 DOD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Cycling Medal Ceremony

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Team Marine Corps athletes take part in the medal ceremony for cycling during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla. on Aug. 22, 2022. The annual event celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured U.S. Service Members and veterans. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 11:44
    Photo ID: 7384123
    VIRIN: 220822-M-JX937-1235
    Resolution: 5282x3514
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DOD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps - Cycling Medal Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

