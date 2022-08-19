Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, march down the parade deck during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug 19, 2022. The guest of honor was The Honorable Carlos F. Matus, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Director of Diplomatic Security Service. The hosting official was Lt. Gen. Gregg Olson, Director of The Marine Corps Staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7384027
|VIRIN:
|220819-M-KC226-1053
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barracks Marines completed the penultimate Friday Evening Parade of the season [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
