Barracks Marines completed the penultimate Friday Evening Parade of the season

Marines with the Official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard present the U.S. flag during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug 19, 2022. The guest of honor was The Honorable Carlos F. Matus, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Director of Diplomatic Security Service. The hosting official was Lt. Gen. Gregg Olson, Director of The Marine Corps Staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark A. Morales)

