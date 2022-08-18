Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Safety Unit Toledo conducts inspection

    Marine Safety Unit Toledo conducts inspection

    TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Coast Guard Facility Inspectors from Marine Safety Unit Toledo, Ohio conducted a Facility Security Inspection in Toledo to verify compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002 Aug. 18, 2022. The inspections protect maritime commerce from security threats. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Marine Safety Unit Toledo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 09:01
    Photo ID: 7383879
    VIRIN: 220818-G-ZZ999-0634
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: TOLEDO, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Safety Unit Toledo conducts inspection, by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marine safety
    Ninth District
    MSU Toledo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT