Marine Safety Unit Toledo conducts inspection

Coast Guard Facility Inspectors from Marine Safety Unit Toledo, Ohio conducted a Facility Security Inspection in Toledo to verify compliance with the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002 Aug. 18, 2022. The inspections protect maritime commerce from security threats. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy Marine Safety Unit Toledo.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 09:01
|Photo ID:
|7383879
|VIRIN:
|220818-G-ZZ999-0634
|Location:
|TOLEDO, OH, US
