Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Transit Strait of Hormuz

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Transit Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. Noah Martin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220822-A-KS490-1182 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Aug. 22, 2022) From the left, U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutters USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144), USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146), USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) and USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) transit the Strait of Hormuz, Aug. 22. The cutters are forward-deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to help ensure maritime security and stability across the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Noah Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 07:43
    Photo ID: 7383789
    VIRIN: 220822-A-KS490-1182
    Resolution: 6000x3375
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Transit Strait of Hormuz, by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Coast Guard Cutters arrive in Bahrain

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cutter
    USCG
    FRC
    Strait of Hormuz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT