Blackhearts Raid

A U.S. Marine Corps medium tactical vehicle replacement with Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, debarks a Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) during a boat raid exercise, Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2022. The Marines conducted this exercise to strengthen their ability to conduct boat operations and secure terrain they intend to raid. The 31st MEU is operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)

