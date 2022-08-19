Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blackhearts Raid [Image 7 of 15]

    Blackhearts Raid

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonne Iwae 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) with Naval Beach Unit 7 prepares to land on the beach during a boat raid exercise, Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 20, 2022. The Marines conducted this exercise to strengthen their ability to conduct boat operations and secure contested terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 07:30
    Photo ID: 7383756
    VIRIN: 220819-M-NV622-1007
    Resolution: 4741x3161
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackhearts Raid [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid
    Blackhearts Raid

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Marines
    CRRC
    Training
    Ready
    Lethal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT