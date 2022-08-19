U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, transit in formation during a boat raid exercise, in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 19, 2022 The Marines conducted this exercise to strengthen their ability to conduct boat operations and secure contested terrain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 07:28 Photo ID: 7383754 VIRIN: 220819-M-NV622-2002 Resolution: 3977x2359 Size: 982.47 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blackhearts CERTEX [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.