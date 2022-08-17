Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silent Warrior 2022 Day Three [Image 7 of 8]

    Silent Warrior 2022 Day Three

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Women from U.S. military and partner nations attend a Women in Leadership Lunch-In during Silent Warrior 2022 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, August 17, 2022. Silent Warrior 2022 is a Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) directed forum with 37 nations gathered to focus on improving the security, resiliency and prosperity of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 07:27
    Photo ID: 7383748
    VIRIN: 220817-F-CC297-0117
    Resolution: 5206x3464
    Size: 9.96 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE 
    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Special Operations Africa
    Silent Warrior 2022

