Silent Warrior 2022 Day Three

Faye Cuevas, Deputy Chief of Staff (Director) at Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA), left, and Tiffany Hudgins, United States Special Operations Command Integration of Women in Special Operations Forces Program Advisor, right, host a panel on Innovations from the Field: Team Lioness during Silent Warrior 2022 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, August 17, 2022. Silent Warrior 2022 is a SOCAFRICA directed forum with 37 nations gathered to focus on improving the security, resiliency and prosperity of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

