Silent Warrior 2022 Day Three

A representative from Canada speaks on how females have been better incorporated into the Canadian military at a Women in Leadership Lunch-In during Silent Warrior 2022 hold a conference in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, August 17, 2022. Silent Warrior 2022 is a Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA) directed forum with 37 nations gathered to focus on improving the security, resiliency and prosperity of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

