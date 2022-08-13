USS Antietam (CG 54) Sonar Control Room

220813-N-NY362-2005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug 13, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ed Ped, from, Honolulu, writes an entry on a sonar log in the sonar control room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, August 13. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

