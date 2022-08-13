Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Sonar Control Room

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Sonar Control Room

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220813-N-NY362-2005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug 13, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ed Ped, from, Honolulu, writes an entry on a sonar log in the sonar control room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, August 13. Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Posted: 08.23.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Sonar Control Room
    Surface Warfare
    USS Antietam
    CG 54
    Sonar Log

