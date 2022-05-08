Chelsie Moncecchi, Key Spouse, poses for a photo with the 721st Aerial Port Squadron Port Dawg mascot on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2022. Moncecchi won U.S. Air Force Key Spouse of the Year for her service as a 721st APS Key Spouse from January to December 2021 and was with the unit's program for four years.
721st APS spouse wins AF-Level Key Spouse of the Year Award
