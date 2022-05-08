Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    721st APS spouse wins AF-Level Key Spouse of the Year Award

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Emma Quirk 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Chelsie Moncecchi, Key Spouse, poses for a photo with the 721st Aerial Port Squadron Port Dawg mascot on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 5, 2022. Moncecchi won U.S. Air Force Key Spouse of the Year for her service as a 721st APS Key Spouse from January to December 2021 and was with the unit's program for four years.

    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Key Spouse Program
    Ramstein Air Base
    AMC
    521st AMOW
    721st APS
    721st AMOG
    2021 Key Spouse of the Year

