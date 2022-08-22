McCool Elementary/Middle School Rings In New School

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Executive Officer Cmdr. Stephen Ansuini and NBG Command Master Chief Adam Eaker helped ring in the new school year for students at Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary/Middle School Aug. 22.



“We all wish the best for you, on your first day at school,” said Ansuini as he addressed students during the ceremony. “I encourage you to start this new school year with hopes and dreams, and for you to do your best each and every day to achieve your goals. There is something amazing about the process of learning, and preparing us for future success. I encourage you to start each day motivated, and with a positive thought - one small positive thought in the morning can change your entire day.”



McCool School falls under the Department of Defense Education Activity. The school is comprised of more than 800 pre-kindergarten through 8th grade students and over 80 teachers and educational aids.



The school, formerly known as Guam South Elementary and Middle School was renamed for the late William Cameron "Willie" McCool on August 29, 2003. He was a U.S. Navy Commander, NASA astronaut, and Columbia Space Shuttle pilot.



(U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

