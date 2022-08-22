Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony [Image 15 of 17]

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class George Bell 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 22, 2022) Team Navy cyclists are awarded medals at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, Aug. 22, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class George M. Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 20:34
    Photo ID: 7383200
    VIRIN: 220822-N-Zi635-115
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 George Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Cycling Medaling Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT