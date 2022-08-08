Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBG Conducts Small Boat Probe Exercise During Citadel Protect 2022

    NBG Conducts Small Boat Probe Exercise During Citadel Protect 2022

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    08.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Christian Dadino 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 10, 2022) - Personnel from U.S. Naval Base Guam’s (NBG) Navy Security Forces (NSF) simulated a small boat probe during an exercise in Apra Harbor, Aug. 9.
    The exercise is one of several assessments taking place this week as part of Exercise Citadel Protect 2022.
    The exercise enables Navy security forces to train and simultaneously assess mission readiness. The exercise series focuses on command, control and communications for missions requiring a coordinated response from both ashore and afloat units in response.
    The exercise involves various training scenarios that replicate real-world events, and is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces to respond to threats to installations and units. Citadel Protect is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.
    (U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 20:31
    Photo ID: 7383185
    VIRIN: 220823-N-PN834-0016
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    This work, NBG Conducts Small Boat Probe Exercise During Citadel Protect 2022, by SCPO Christian Dadino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Citadel Protect

