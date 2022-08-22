Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III stands with Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder prior to a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 22, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 17:55
|Photo ID:
|7383042
|VIRIN:
|220822-D-XI929-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|33.13 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin meets with Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT