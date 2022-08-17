U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Allijah Acevedo, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, poses for a photo during a Hispanic Heritage Month campaign at Travis AFB, California, August 17, 2022. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. The month pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have influenced and enriched our nation and society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 17:35 Photo ID: 7383025 VIRIN: 220817-F-DU706-1033 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.31 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.