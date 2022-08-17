Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 [Image 4 of 5]

    Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Allijah Acevedo, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, poses for a photo during a Hispanic Heritage Month campaign at Travis AFB, California, August 17, 2022. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. The month pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have influenced and enriched our nation and society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

