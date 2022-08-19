As our Iron Eagles arrived in Denmark, they were taken to the Port of Esbjerg and welcomed by Danish Home Guard with a tour of the port, custom colored patches, and a complimentary lunch of local cuisine. What a way to kick off the CAB’s entrance into Europe!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 14:46 Photo ID: 7382651 VIRIN: 220819-A-VB804-949 Resolution: 1286x900 Size: 209.26 KB Location: ESBJERG, DK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, soldiers with their new patches [Image 2 of 2], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.