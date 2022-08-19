Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ports and Patches [Image 1 of 2]

    Ports and Patches

    ESBJERG, DENMARK

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    As our Iron Eagles arrived in Denmark, they were taken to the Port of Esbjerg and welcomed by Danish Home Guard with a tour of the port, custom colored patches, and a complimentary lunch of local cuisine. What a way to kick off the CAB’s entrance into Europe!

