Ports and Patches

As our Iron Eagles arrived in Denmark, they were taken to the Port of Esbjerg and welcomed by Danish Home Guard with a tour of the port, custom colored patches, and a complimentary lunch of local cuisine. What a way to kick off the CAB’s entrance into Europe!
|08.19.2022
|08.22.2022 14:46
|7382637
|220819-A-VB804-881
|6960x4640
|2.46 MB
|ESBJERG, DK
|1
|0
