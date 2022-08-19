Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval District Washington Holds Women’s Equality Day Observance [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval District Washington Holds Women’s Equality Day Observance

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    Naval District Washington held a virtual Women's Equality Day Observance where Ms. Treste Loving, a racial divide expert and U.S. Navy veteran, speaks on the history of women's equality and the equality seen from her experiences in the Navy Aug. 19, 2022. ing previously worked at Naval District Washington from 2008 to the end of September 2001.

