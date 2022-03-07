The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, perform for the Field of Flight in Battle Creek, Michigan, July 3, 2022. The Thunderbirds are celebrating their 69th year representing the U.S. Air Force and are slated to perform nearly 70 shows across 32 locations this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 13:18 Photo ID: 7382373 VIRIN: 220703-F-JV039-1006 Resolution: 1285x1606 Size: 1.1 MB Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds rock Battle Creek Air Show [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.