    Thunderbirds rock Battle Creek Air Show [Image 7 of 18]

    Thunderbirds rock Battle Creek Air Show

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, perform for the Field of Flight in Battle Creek, Michigan, July 4, 2022. The Thunderbirds are celebrating their 69th year representing the U.S. Air Force and are slated to perform nearly 70 shows across 32 locations this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds rock Battle Creek Air Show [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    Battle Creek
    USAFADS
    AF Thunderbirds

