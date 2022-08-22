Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mason (DDG 87) Homeport Shift [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Mason (DDG 87) Homeport Shift

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    220822-N-KY668-1058

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 22, 2022) Media outlets cover the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) as the ship arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. Mason changed homeports from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia to Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/released)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 10:09
    This work, USS Mason (DDG 87) Homeport Shift [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arleigh Burke
    DDG
    Mayport

