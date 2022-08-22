USS Mason (DDG 87) Homeport Shift

220822-N-KY668-1058
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 22, 2022) Media outlets cover the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) as the ship arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. Mason changed homeports from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia to Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/released)
