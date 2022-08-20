The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220820-N-QI593-1073 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 20, 2022) Sailors man the rails aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 20, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

