220820-N-QI593-1033 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 20, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Demere Aboagye, from Washington D.C., conducts a time check in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 20, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 07:40
|Photo ID:
|7381836
|VIRIN:
|220820-N-QI593-1033
|Resolution:
|4169x6254
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
