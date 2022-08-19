The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220819-N-QI593-1077 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 19, 2022) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Maria Barrera, left, from San Antonio, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jade Montoya, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, places the close-in weapon system gun into housing on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 19, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

