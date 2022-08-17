The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220818-N-QI593-1383 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 18, 2022) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Tiaunna Wingfield, left, from Jacksonville, Florida, conducts watch turn over with Ensign Aaron Holsopple, from Olmsted, Ohio, in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 18, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

