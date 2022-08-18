220818-N-QI593-1145 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 18, 2022) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Sutton, from Mesquite, Texas, relays the status of an MK38 machine gun to the anti-terrorism officer during a pre-action calibration fire aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 18, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 07:40 Photo ID: 7381826 VIRIN: 220818-N-QI593-1145 Resolution: 5971x3981 Size: 1008.84 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.