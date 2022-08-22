The U.S. Coast Guard and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands partners will conduct a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in Saipan, Aug. 23 - 24, 2022. Invited agencies include the Department of Public Safety, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Division of Environmental Quality - Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Homeland Security and Emergency management, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Commonwealth Port Authority, Customs and Biosecurity, and other local officials and representatives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 00:17 Photo ID: 7381427 VIRIN: 220822-G-IA651-295 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.59 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners to hold search and rescue exercise in Saipan, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.