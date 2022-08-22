Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners to hold search and rescue exercise in Saipan

    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners to hold search and rescue exercise in Saipan

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The U.S. Coast Guard and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands partners will conduct a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in Saipan, Aug. 23 - 24, 2022. Invited agencies include the Department of Public Safety, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Division of Environmental Quality - Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Homeland Security and Emergency management, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Commonwealth Port Authority, Customs and Biosecurity, and other local officials and representatives. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 00:17
    Photo ID: 7381427
    VIRIN: 220822-G-IA651-295
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners to hold search and rescue exercise in Saipan, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard, CNMI partners to hold search and rescue exercise in Saipan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Guam
    partners
    exercise
    CNMI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT